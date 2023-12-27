Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande slyly confirm that Vicky Jain tried to hit her?

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the viewers quite entertained. The show unveils new drama and twists in each episode making the viewers staying glued to the show.

Recently, a clip of Vicky Jain aggressively charging towards Ankita Lokhande went viral. While Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey claimed that Vicky tried to hit Ankita, Vicky and Ankita stated that it wasn't true. But now, in a new promo, Ankita slyly confirmed that Vicky did try to raise his hand to hit her.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's conversation

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen discussing Isha Malviya's game. Lokhande has been upset with the Udaariyaan actress as she kept Mannara Chopra above her on her priority list. This affected her and she also confronted Malviya on the same.

While discussing the same, Ankita gets irritated. Vicky asks her to not behave like that with him on national television as their parents are watching the show, the Pavitra Rishta actress slyly makes a hand gesture and asks him if their families are not watching his acts.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Vicky Jain tried to hit Ankita Lokhande?

In the previous episodes, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey were arguing with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. While Ankita was sharing her viewpoints, Vicky continued to tell her to not interfere. She stated that she had her opinions and would speak. An angry Vicky looked extremely angry. His body language seemed that he was about to hit Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress got scared and jerked too. When Kumar and Mashettey pointed out Jain's act, he claimed that he was just putting the blanket aside.

Advertisement

Ankita stayed mum for some time and processed what happened. Later, she proclaimed that Vicky wasn't trying to hit her and that Kumar and Mashettey were trying to malign his image. Ankita also stated that they shouldn't drag the topic further.

Salman Khan's views on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship

In the initial weeks, Salman Khan had cautioned Vicky Jain for his behavior towards Ankita. He mentioned that Vicky was counting things that he had done for Lokhande which included materialistic stuff also. Khan also asked him to tone down a little when it comes to his fights with Ankita.

Vicky and Ankita's parents on Bigg Boss 17

Following major conflicts and turmoil in their relationship, the makers welcomed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers into the show and made them have a conversation with Vicky and Ankita.

Vicky and Ankita got emotional seeing their parents. Their parents told them to show their lovey-dovey side and fight less. Ankita's mother told them to spend at least one hour with each other, not thinking about the show and the game.

Vicky's mother stated that Vicky should play his own game as he has already given that 'freedom' to Ankita. His mother seemed disturbed with him breaking down in tears. Vicky told his mother that people were misunderstanding him.

Vicky Jain claimed that his relationship with Ankita Lokhande has been an 'investment'

In a conversation wherein housemates discussed destiny and fate, Vicky claimed that he didn't feel it was his fate to marry Ankita. However, he mentioned that it happened because of his 'investment'. When he was pulled up for the statement, he stated that he meant that he made contacts in Mumbai which led him to meet Ankita. He stood by his statements.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: 'Hamari nibh nahi sakti': Did Mannara Chopra take final decision on bond with Munawar Faruqui?