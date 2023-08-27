Bigg Boss 17: Did Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav confirm his entry in the Salman Khan-hosted show? Watch

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav is basking in the glory of his victory as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Just a few weeks ago, Yadav made history by winning the coveted winner's trophy, breaking barriers as the inaugural wild card contestant to clinch the title. His entry into the competition injected an element of surprise, and his presence within the house has been captivating since the very start. In a recent vlog, Yadav added to the excitement by creating an air of suspense among his followers and fans.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hints at participating in Bigg Boss 17:

Following his victory in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Elvish Yadav has opened up about the possibility of his participation in Bigg Boss 17. His recent vlog only added to the suspense, when one of his friends indicated about him being in the upcoming season of the show.

In the video, Yadav's friends playfully suggested that he should consider buying a new car, alluding to the idea that he might be contemplating participation in Bigg Boss 17.

Elvish said, “Soch na rahe bhai. Ek hint ya clue ya surprise dedu kya? Ki kya Bigg Boss 17 hum hai? Yeh hai (indicating towards his friend), mai hu ya hum m se koi ho sakta hai. Pata nahi, but iss baar koi na koi YouTuber zarror lenge Bigg Boss vale jahan tak maine notice kiya hai. Unhe maja aagaya humare sath kaam kakre, ki YouTubers bhi badiya bande hote hai. (Should I give you a hint, clue, or surprise? About whether we are in Bigg Boss 17? He is (pointing towards his friend), or me, or maybe someone from our group. I don't know, but from what I've observed, this time they will definitely bring in some YouTubers to Bigg Boss. They had a great time working with us, realizing that YouTubers are good people too.)”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

He futher added, “Bhai maine bahar nikal kar dekha itni reels bna rakhi h mujh pr, har dusri reel meri aa rahi hai. (I stepped outside and saw that there are so many reels made about me, every other reel is about me.)”

Elvish asks his fans to suggest what he should do if he is approached for Bigg Boss 17. He said, “Public btayegi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg boss kr andr dubara, ya mujhe kisi or show m dekhna chahte ho? (Public tell me what I should do if I get an offer for Bigg Boss 17. Do you want to see me inside the Bigg Boss house again, or would you prefer to see me in a different show?)”

About Elvish Yadav and his Bigg Boss OTT journey

Elvish Yadav not only claimed the Bigg Boss OTT crown but also bagged a cash prize of 25 lakhs. YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, secured the position of first runner-up, while social media influencer Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner-up. Elvish Yadav is also an entrepreneur who has launched his own clothing merchandise line, named Systumm Clothing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's mega meet-up amasses over 3 lakh crazy fans; Haryana CM also joins