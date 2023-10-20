Bigg Boss 17: Did other accused in J Dey's murder case reach out to Jigna Vora during her jail time?

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bigg Boss Season 17, known for its controversies and drama, has an interesting ensemble of participants this season. Among all the participants, former journalist Jigna Vora, a well-known figure, is also a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. She's a former journalist who gained significant recognition in recent times due to a web series based on her life titled Scoop.

Did other accused in Jyotirmoy Dey's murder case reach out to Jigna Vora?

As Jigna Vora is locked inside Bigg Boss 17's house, a press conference was recently conducted in Bigg Boss for Jigna. In this press conference, the media questioned Jigna about her personal life struggles. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jigna Vora was asked whether other accused in Jyotirmoy Dey's murder case reached out to her during her jail time. Replying to this question, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant said, "No, I had no contact with the accused but friends are friends."

About Bigg Boss 17's first nomination task:

The nomination task took place recently when Bigg Boss asked the Dil, Dum, and Dimaag room members to select one contestant from each room who doesn't fit the format of the show. From Dil room everyone selected Mannara Chopra, from Dum, Abhishek Kumar was selected by the roommates, and from Dimaag, Navid Sole was selected to get nominated. Thus, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated in the first week to get evicted from the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show.

From the show's beginning, Bigg Boss has given an open verdict that he will be biased against some people in Bigg Boss. Thus, the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are going to give a lot of drama and fights to its fans.

Contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17:

There are 17 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and they are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Navid Sole, Arun Mashetty, and Sana Raees Khan.

