Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain try to hit wife Ankita Lokhande? Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty think so

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have shown the flaws in their relationship inside the Bigg Boss 17 house on several occasions. In a shocking turn of events during yesterday's episode, Vicky was accused of trying to hit Ankita. The former found himself in the midst of a heated argument with fellow contestants Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty on this.

What happened between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande?

In the Dimag room of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were on the bed. Abhishek Kumar was trying to have a conversation with the former as Ankita continued intervening. Ankita and contestant Arun Mahashetty were caught in a banter. Vicky asked Ankita to stay silent as he was trying to talk to Abhishek, but she continued.

Getting irritated, Vicky put his blanket aside and got up from the bed. He did this after trying to ask Arun and Ankita to stay silent several times. While getting up from the bed, he seemed to make a face and almost raise his hands, and for a second, Ankita was shocked. Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar, who were in the same room, immediately reacted.

Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashettey accuse Vicky Jain of trying to hit Ankita Lokhande

Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey expressed their shock at Vicky's actions towards Ankita. Abhishek Kumar, visibly taken aback, addressed Vicky, saying, “What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhannde ko marne gaya hain. Chiii. Aggressive dikhaya tune. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko marne gaya. (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande.)”

Arun also reacted, saying, “What did I just see?” Abhishek tells Vicky that Arun, Anurrag and he saw what happened. Defending his actions, Vicky said, “Mein blanket patak ke utt raha tha. (I was trying to get up, keeping the blanket aside).”

Vicky got angry and said, “I was furiously keeping my blanket aside; stop making such big claims. It’s not a joke.” Ankita Lokhande also defended her husband and said that Abhishek had hit Isha and he is the one to say.

