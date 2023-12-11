Bigg Boss 17: Did you know Vicky Jain appeared in Bigg Boss 4 before getting hitched to Ankita Lokhande?

Vicky Jain is currently enjoying a great deal attention owing to his participation in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Before entering the house, he grabbed headlines by marrying television actress Ankita Lokhande. However, did you know that Vicky Jain appeared on Bigg Boss 4 before participating in the current season of the reality show?

Vicky Jain sat alongside Jay Bhanushali

Lately, there is a buzz that Vicky Jain appeared on Bigg Boss Season 4 but not as a contestant. He was present during the marriage ceremony of Sara Khan and Ali Merchant. Vicky Jain seated with TV host and renowned actor Jay Bhanushali.

Look at the photos:

These snaps also prove that Vicky has gone through a noticeable physical transformation.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage

Known for acting in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande tied the wedding knot with Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. They embraced marital bliss after dating for a few years. Their pre-wedding festivities were attended by several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Jay Bhanushali, Ekta Kapoor, and many others.

Further, the couple got married again earlier this year in August. Ankita stole the limelight in a gorgeous pink sequined saree and matching blouse. On the other hand, Vicky Jain complemented his wife in a white tuxedo. However, the romantic kiss stole the show.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

The two entered the show as a married couple and have been active contestants in the house. Vicky is often referred to as the ‘mastermind’ of the house. The changing equations with his wife often earn him the limelight and the audience’s attention. Talking about a recent incident involving them, Ankita got emotional and told Vicky that she wanted to go home. Listening to this, Vicky motivated her and advised Ankita to let go of things.

A few days back, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande had their mothers on the show. They motivated the couple to play strongly and come out of the house in a stronger way. Meanwhile, Vicky's mother accused Ankita of throwing slippers at him.

