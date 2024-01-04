Bigg Boss 17: Does Vicky Jain check wife Ankita Lokhande’s phone? Here’s what actress says

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17, actress Ankita Lokhande revealed if her husband Vicky Jain checks her phone. The question was asked to the Pavitra Rishta actress if she checks her husband's phone. It was during the weekend when brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan stepped inside the house for a fun interaction with the housemates.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan invited Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande for a game. The hosts asked the two contestants quirky questions and they had to drink shots of juice if they had done it. The first question was, ‘Never have I ever checked my partner’s phone?’ Isha exclaimed in disappointment and gulped down a shot.

Ankita nodded her head sideways and revealed she had never done it and said, “Never.” To this, Vicky who was seated with the other contestants says, “Current partner ke baat kar rahe hain. Kiya hain, kiya hain. (They are asking about your current partner. You have done it.)”

“Mein past ki nahi, current ki hi baat kar rahi hu (Not past, I am talking about the present only),” replied Ankita. To this, Vicky Jain exclaimed, “Arrey baby?” In the next moment, Ankita made a revelation as she said, “Apne mera phone check kiya hain. (turning to the hosts) Isne check kiya mera phone. (You have done it. He has checked my phone.)”

Hearing this, Vicky clarified, “Kahi bar ayesa hoti ki jaha zaroorat hoti hain unka kiya hain, meri toh zaroorat hi nahi hain. (Sometimes, when it was important then I have…Mine is not required).”

The Pavitra Rishta actress continued, “Vicky ne mera phone bohot bar check kiya hain. Usko hamesha doubt rehta hain ki pata nahi mein kya hi kar rahi hu. (Vicky has checked my phone several times. He has doubts on me…what will I do).”

Replying to his wife’s statement, Vicky clarified, “Kaun hain, kaun nahi hain, mein ayesa dekha hu, baaki kuch dekha nahi. (Who is there, and who is not.. I have not seen anything else).”

The ongoing Bigg Boss 17 has brought out the differences between the couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. A few days back, the couple went to the extent of saying that they would consider divorce after stepping out of the house.

