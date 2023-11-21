Bigg Boss 17: Dum room members enforce Khanzaadi ban amid Rinku Dhawan clash

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, many twists and turns took place from Navid Sole’s eviction to the Dum house members imposing a ban on Khanzaadi. Controversies unfold everyday in this house and Khanzaadi seems to be a part of nearly every one of them. Read more to know about it.

Khanzaadi and Rinku Dhawan’s face off:

Early in the morning, Anurag Dobhal was seen informing Arun Mahashetty and Tehelka about Khanzaadi arguing in the Dum room regarding her duties. Khanzaadi seemed to be in a conversation rather argument with Neil Bhatt over the same saying she was not well and hence decided to take a rest.

However, the Makaan members in the Dum room were not convinced by Khanzaadi's explanation. Rinku interjected to express her disagreement with the rapper. In response, Khanzaadi rampantly retorted, "Aap bewakoof dikh rahe ho" (You appear foolish), further fueling the tension in the room and triggering Rinku.

Neil Bhatt calls out Khanzaadi:

Neil took a stand for Rinku urging Khanzaadi to take her words back saying, “This lady has always been there for you even if you were wrong” a clear reference to Rinku. Aishwarya Sharma swiftly joined the argument asking the 27 year old to “mind her language.”

Subsequently one by one all the contestants including Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, and others also came in support of Rinku. Abhishek Kumar later took Rinku out of the room, trying to calm her down, and labeled Khanzaadi as a thankless girl, Rinku agreed.

Take a look at the promo of tonight’s episode:

Ankita Lokhande confronts Khanzaadi:

Khanzaadi and Ankita were seen having a talk about the same argument, The Manikarnika actress tried consoling her and also making her understand why her actions may make her look like a villain.

Khanzaadi in turn defended herself by highlighting the constant medical check-ups she’s been undergoing, suggesting that the house members don’t fully understand.

Aishwarya Sharma refuses to share coffee with Khanzaadi:

The Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress refused to share coffee with Khanzaadi reasoning that she had already obtained some but had wasted it by using an excessive amount. The disagreement stretched into a lengthy argument involving Sharma’s husband Neil in the dispute as well.

Finally, Aishwarya reluctantly agreed to give her three spoons of coffee, although Khanzaadi wasn’t satisfied with later chose to compromise on the offered amount.

This verbal spat with Khanzaadi left everyone in the Dum room visibly irritated, prompting them to take the step of isolating her by excluding her from their conversations and discussions.

