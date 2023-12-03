Bigg Boss 17: Ektaa Kapoor calls Ankita Lokhande ‘sensitive’; asks Vicky Jain to handle her with ‘love’

Filmmaker Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan in yesterday’s Bigg Boss 17 episode for the weekend ka vaar. It was an entertaining episode high on drama that ended with an emotional elimination, Sunny Arya aka Tehelkaa got eliminated which left the contestants emotional. Karan Johar also showed a special message for the contestants from Ektaa Kapoor. The celebrated producer also had some advice for contestant Vicky Jain.

Ektaa Kapoor’s message for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Karan Johar shared with the contestants the news of Ektaa Kapoor winning the International Emmy Award. He congratulated her and revealed that the producer had a special video message for all contestants. Ektaa Kapoor asked Vicky Jain to be nice to Ankita Lokhande.

In her message, Ektaa Kapoor said, “Main bahar tum dono ko ultimate couple dekhti thi, par ye dum aur dil ke beech mein dimaag peeche reh gaya aap dono ka. And more thing, Vicky, thoda zyada pyaar se Ankita se (I used to see Vicky and Ankita as the ultimate couple. Between dum and dil, they left behind their dimag) Uska dil bohot baar toota hai, please thoda pyaar se rakho. She is very sensitive.”

“(She has been heartbroken many times, please be nice to her).”

Check out promo from yesterday's episode here:

She also expressed her thoughts on Munawar Faruqui’s game and said, “Ek reality show already jeetne ke baad, I was expecting you play a little better. Start tumne bohot acha kiya tha par ab thode boring hogaye ho.”

“(After winning one reality show… You made a good start but now your game has become boring)”

Karan Johar schooled contestants

Further, Karan Johar left no stone unturned to school the contestants over their actions in the past week. He shared that Mannara Chopra continues asking for validation of her friendship with others.

He questioned Ankita Lokhande on her friendship with Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. The filmmaker also talked to Vicky about his game plan and stated that he is playing for numbers.

At the end of the Bigg Boss 17 episode came a surprising elimination. Sunny Arya aka Tehelka got eliminated from the show on grounds of breaking rules inside the house multiple times. Karan Johar called him a ‘repeat offender’ and stated that this is not allowed inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

