Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav supports Anurag Dobhal; urges to stop calling him 'joker'

Bigg Boss 17 has been making headlines as the conflicts and drama intensifies. The chaotic environment inside the Bigg Boss house and the never-ending chitter-chatter continue to contribute to the TRP. Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal has become one of those hot potatoes who has been grabbing the audience’s attention. Also known as The UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal is currently nominated until the end of the show for destroying Bigg Boss’s property. In the meantime, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav showed up in support of Anurag Dobhal on social media.

Elvish Yadav and his mother talk about Anurag Dobhal in a short video

Recently, Elvish Yadav shared a video on YouTube where he can be seen discussing Bigg Boss 17. He, along with his mother, describe how everyone has a different personality. Further, the former winner cited how each person has his own way of playing the game and the audience votes for whose game they find the best. However, Elvish Yadav clearly said, “Ek cheez jo mujhe kharab lag rahi hai na bhai, ki saara zamaana hi against ho gaya uske ( I feel bad that the world has one against him)”. To this, Elvish Yadav’s mother also nodded and reacted positively to his son’s opinion.

Elvish urges netizens to stop bullying Anurag

Later in the viral video, Elvish Yadav urges netizens to stop bullying him online. The YouTuber cited how Anurag Dobhal might also be carrying out good stuff inside the house with other contestants other than the messy behavior. Elvish also highlighted the fact that consistent negative images in the shield or humor might push an individual into depression.

Additionally, the former winner explained that creating memes on Anurag Dobhal and tagging him as a ‘joker’ might be really disturbing to him after his exit from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Lastly, the 26-year-old concluded by saying, “Mai bas apna personal opinion de raha hun bhai, baaki marzi tumhari hai, tumhe mazaak udana hai udaao but ek baari na apne aap ko uske jagah rakh ke sochna (I’m only giving out my personal opinion however, you can mock him if you wish to But at least think about how you would feel when at his place)”. Moreover, Elvish Yadav said that tagging the vlogger in ‘Joker’ songs, memes, and other online stuff fall into the category of bullying.

Anurag Dobhal wishes to leave the house

For the uninitiated, Anurag Dobhal has expressed his wish to exit the Bigg Boss 17 house as he cannot deal with the situations around him. He recently got into an ugly spat with Arun Mahashetty, and the former went violent. The vlogger also grabbed Arun’s collar while other contestants tried to stop them.

