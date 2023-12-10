Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Sana Raees Khan reveals contestants she wouldn’t speak after show
Sana Raees Khan, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 recently opened up about her equation with Vicky Jain, involvement in tasks and friendship with inmates, and many more.
Bigg Boss 17: In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan faced eviction, ending her journey inside the BB house. After exiting, Sana addressed various questions regarding her experiences during the competition. She shared about her time in the house, including her perspective on the contestants she found least engaging. According to Sana, there were certain housemates she considered the most boring, and she admitted that, outside the BB house, she wouldn't even engage in conversation with them.
Sana Raees Khan on her friendship for convenience:
When questioned about whether she formed friendships strategically for the sake of the game, Sana Khan acknowledged, "Kuch dosti toh meri convenience ke hisaab se thi, I’ll be very honest (Some friendships were based on my convenience, I'll be very honest).”
When asked to specify these convenient friendships, she pointed out and said, "Jaise Rinku, yeh sab log itne boring hai, unke saath dosti nahi ho sakti. Aapko sirf baat karna padta hai, because woh game mein hai. Otherwise, I wouldn’t talk to them honestly, such people outside also. (Like Rinku, I found these people very boring, I can’t be friends with these people. You have to keep talking for the sake of the game. Otherwise, I wouldn’t talk to them honestly, such people outside also).”
Sana went on to name Munawar saying, “Mujhe bohot hadd tak woh boring laga, uska pura character hi boring laga mujhe. (I found him extremely boring, his character entirely seemed boring to me).” Despite acknowledging Munawar's sweetness and support, she admitted to being unable to form a bond with him, even after trying.
Later, when asked about the contestant she wouldn't want to meet again, Sana responded, “Jinse mujhe farak nahi padta, jaise Neil, Rinku. (The people I least care about, like Neil, Rinku).” She elaborated that her communication with these individuals was limited and boring, stating that no one could continue a conversation with these two for more than five minutes.
Have a look at the clip:
Meanwhile, Sana also opened up about her bond with Vicky Jain and called him a close friend. While talking about the winner of Bigg Boss 17, she shared that she would want Ankita Lokhande to win the show.
