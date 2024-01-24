Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya and others; shares PIC

Bigg Boss Season 17 will draw its curtain down on January 28 and fans can't keep calm! The show peremieerd on October 15 and kept the audiences hooked throughout the season. The 17th season witnessed several shocking twists and turns and the latest episodes weren't anything different! In yesterday's episode (January 23) of Bigg Boss 17, fans were shocked to witness a mid-week eviction in the finale week.

Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya:

Vicky Jain, who was a part of Bigg Boss 17 since its inception, faced mid-week elimination ahead of the grand finale of the show. Post his eviction, Vicky Jain was seen partying along with his co-contestant Isha Malviya and other close friends. Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a picture with Isha Malviya and other friends.

Take a look at Vicky Jain's picture here-

Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

Vicky Jain entered the show with his wife actress Ankita Lokhande. Considering his strategies, Vicky was called the 'mastermind' of the season. Ankita and Vicky's marriage became a public spectacle due to their constant arguments and fights. Their mothers had also appeared on the show to guide the celeb couple. Host Salman Khan also advised the couple to focus on strengthening their relationship. However, even after the guidance, Ankita and Vicky's relationship went through several ups and downs.

During this stint in the show, Vicky formed a close friendship with Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra. He even often made headlines for his bond with them. In his initial days, Vicky and Ankita had constant arguments with another celeb couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Their fights often made in

More about Bigg Boss 17:

After Vicky Jain's eviction, Bigg Boss Season 17 got its five finalists- Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. The grand finale of Bogg Boss 17 is scheduled to happen on January 28, Sunday. This time the controversial reality show's finale episode will be six hours long and promises to entertain the audience. The episode will air from 6 pm to 12 pm on Colors TV.

