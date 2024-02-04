Popular actor Abhishek Kumar impressed a large portion of the audience with his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. His unapologetic and genuine personality created an impact on the hearts of the viewers because of which he emerged as the first runner of Bigg Boss 17. After becoming the first runner-up of the season, Abhishek has been busy with interviews and celebrating his achievements with close friends. After a long time, the actor returned to his hometown Chandigarh.

Abhishek Kumar gets warm welcome in Chandigarh:

A few hours ago, Abhishek Kumar shared a video on his social media handle giving fans and followers a glimpse of how he was welcomed in Chandigarh. In the video, it is seen that a massive crowd arrives to welcome the Bigg Boss 17 star and adorn him with garlands, jamming the road as they celebrate his accomplishment, dancing with him and cheering for him.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame is seen cutting the cake and also delivering a speech to the gathered crowd. Sharing this video on his Instagram, Abhishek captioned, "Ye mukaam aap sab ne dia hai #JaiShreeRam." In the comment section, he wrote, "Aap sab boht pyaare ho."

Watch Abhishek Kumar's video here-

Reacting to this video, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan commented, "Super proud (heart emoticon)." Fans too flooded Abhishek's comment section and showered immense love on him.

Advertisement

About Abhishek Kumar's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was at loggerheads with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. They constantly argued and he even slapped Samarth after the latter poked him. As he got physically violent with Samarth, Abhishek was ousted from the Bigg Boss 17 house for violating the rules. However, in the weekend ka vaar, he re-entered the show as Salman Khan called out Samarth for poking him and the majority of inmates - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Aoora voted for Abhishek's re-entry.

In his Bigg Boss 17 journey, Abhishek formed a close bond with Munawar Faruqui. Their friendship faced several ups and downs, however, they stood with each other against the rest of the inmates. While Munawar was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up of the season.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, calls him ‘Dual SIM’