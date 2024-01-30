Anurag Dobhal, aka The UK07 Rider, is a popular social media influencer with a massive fanbase. The social media sensation became a household name due to his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. During his journey, Anurag formed a close friendship with Mannara Chopra. However, his journey in the show ended after the majority of the contestants tagged him as a 'non-deserving' contestant.

Anurag Dobhal thanks Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav:

While Anurag Dobhal was on Bigg Boss 17, it was seen how Elvish Yadav constantly extended his support to him. Elvish often stood by Anurag whenever he was mocked and called a 'joker'. Now, thanking him for his constant support, Anurag penned a message on his social media handle.

Taking to his X handle, Anurag Dobhal tweeted, "Never openly said it on social media but saying it now, dil se shukriya to my brothers @ElvishYadav @BhaiiSamrat @randomsena @loveutuber and Brosena x Elvisharmy for supporting me when I was in the house And to all fans out there jinhoney itna support kiya Jai Shree Ram."

Take a look at Anurag Dobhal's tweet here-

How was Anurag Dobhal evicted from Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss had asked the house captains (Aoora, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya) to name contestants who they think don't deserve to be in the show. Munawar had taken Anurag's name, citing that the latter gets personal and drags his son into arguments. The Bigg Boss 17 winner stated that he doesn't like Anurag and doesn't think he is deserving. Isha and Aoora took Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar's names, respectively.

Later, Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to name one contestant from Ayesha, Anurag, and Abhishek who didn't deserve to be a part of the show. Mannara Chopra took Abhishek Kumar's name, whereas Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain chose Anurag Dobhal's name for elimination. Thus, Anurag had to bid adieu to the show. Anurag was also seen getting emotional as he exited the show and thanked his best friend, Mannara Chopra, for being there with him throughout his journey.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night, Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the season, whereas Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

