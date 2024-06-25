Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan serves fashion goals in lilac summer dress; Find out outfit COST inside

Ayesha Khan, who garnered immense attention with her brief yet strong stint in Bigg Boss 17, has once again stirred up the Internet with her look. The diva turned heads with her latest photoshoot, where she wore an enchanting lilac chiffon dress. She looks nothing less than a dream, and we can't get enough of her look. Let's decode her look.

Ayesha Khan in a lilac mini-dress

On June 24, Ayesha Khan uploaded a series of photos where she is seen wearing a lilac mini dress adorned with a delicate white floral print. This lovely dress features a frilled neckline. The three-quarter sheer sleeves, gathered at the edge, contribute to the dress's airy and romantic feel.

Adding to the dress's appeal is the cut-out back with a tie detail, which makes it even more adorable. The dress also boasts ruffle details and a layered skirt made of satin floral fabric in lilac, enhancing its charm. This cute dress is ideal for a date night or simply enjoying a romantic summer day out.

Check out Ayesha Khan's look here:

Ayesha Khan kept her styling simple yet chic, accessorizing with a small pendant and a white bracelet on her right wrist. Her understated approach allows the dress to shine, making it hard to take your eyes off her.

Where to buy Ayesha Khan's dress

Wondering where you can get this dress? This beautiful mini dress is available on ASOS for $27.99, approximately 2500 INR. So, if you want to make an unforgettable first impression on your date or simply want to be the talk of the town, stride in this dress.

Taking cues from the Bigg Boss 17 fame, keep the look subtle and sweet. You can wear matching stilettos or choose a lace-up heel in silver or white.

Also, it's not just Ayesha Khan's outfit that grabbed everyone's attention. The mushy caption accompanying the post, which reads, "Oh! to be loved, the way you love…" also made the netizens curious.

