Actress Isha Malviya has been a prominent name in the telly industry for some time now. She gained a massive fan following and fame after participating in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The 20-year-old is extremely close to her parents and often credits them for her achievements. Today, her father Ashish Malviya celebrates his birthday.

Isha Malviya planned to make her father's birthday extra special by surprising him with a lavish gift.

Isha Malviya gifts THIS expensive present to her father:

A few hours back, Isha Malviya took to her Instagram handle to wish her father on his birthday. She shared another story on her Instagram and showed how she surprised her father by gifting him a special present.

For the unversed, Isha gave a glimpse of the birthday gift that she gave her father. Here, Isha and her parents are seen posing beside a Hyundai car worth more than Rs 10 lakh.

Yes, the Bigg Boss 17 fame gifted a car to her father on his special day showcasing her appreciation and her love for him. Sharing this photo, Isha wrote, " THIS IS FOR YOU PAPAAAAAAI @ASHISH. MALVIYA.

Take a look at the post here-

About Isha Malviya's personal life:

Isha Malviya's relationship came into the limelight during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. For those who don't know, Isha dated actor Abhishek Kumar a year before entering the controversial reality show. Abhishek and Isha fell in love while shooting for Udaariyaan and reportedly their relationship ended on a bad note. After Abhishek, Isha gave love another chance and got into a relationship with actor Samarth Jurel.

Isha and Samarth Jurel were going strong before the actress stepped inside Bigg Boss 17. Samarth entered as an unexpected wild card contestant in the Salman Khan-hosted show, which shocked Isha and Abhishek as they had started bonding inside the show. However, after several disputes, Samarth and Isha got back together.

After Bigg Boss 17, Samarth and Isha were in a relationship until last month. Speculations about their breakup started doing rounds after the two unfollowed each other. While talking to Pinkvilla, Samarth confirmed that he and Isha are no longer together.

Workwise, Isha Malviya became a prominent face after playing a key role in Udaariyaan. However, she became a household name because of her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Rumors are rife that Isha might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

