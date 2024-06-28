Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra makes sartorial fashion statement in white top and black wide legged pants; WATCH

Mannara Chopra often makes heads turn with her stylish sartorial picks. She looks the prettiest in ethnic wear and slays in Western outfits at the same time. Whether it was about recreating Geet's look from Jab We Met or exuding Barbie vibes, the actress never fails to set hearts racing. Recently, the Zid actress was spotted radiating cool and chic vibes in a black and white ensemble.

Ditching the pastels and neons, Mannara served as an inspiration for how to get black and white outfits right! Undeniably, it is one of those classic pairings that never goes out of style. Let us decode Mannara's chic ensemble!

Mannara Chopra's style is anything but basic

Shutterbugs spotted Mannara Chopra in basic black wide-leg pants, which gave her a flattering, comfortable, and statement-making look. After all, it lets the skin breathe without making the outfit look too gawdy.

She paired them with a white sleeveless top, exuding boss lady vibes. Her confidence in her style was clearly visible. The ensemble looked perfect on the Bigg Boss 17 fame. The actress completed her look by wearing a pair of black pumps. Mannara has proven time and again that her fashion always offers a fresh perspective, and she neither hesitates nor will ever shy away from experimenting.

Have a look at the video here:

Mannara Chopra's accessories and makeup

Allowing her outfit to take the central stage and grab the spotlight, Mannara Chopra wore only basic statement pieces. Her pearl earrings and bracelet gave a minimalistic yet classy touch.

Coming to her hair and makeup, the Zid actress left her dark tresses open. Accentuating her features, Mannara went for a blush on her cheeks, nude lip tint for her lips, mascara-laden lashes, and eyes adorned with kohl. So, it is now proven that Mannara is a name to reckon with when it comes to fashion.

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra was recently seen in a music video titled Dheere Dheere. The romantic track features her alongside Paras Kalnawat. The song transports the listeners to a world of love and serenity.

