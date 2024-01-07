Bigg Boss 17: Family Week to commence soon; Vicky Jain's mother to Isha Malviya's father and others to enter

And the wait is finally over!

One of the most anticipated weeks in the Bigg Boss season is always the family week wherein contestants meet their loved ones after months of being in an emotionally taxing show like this one.

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to have the family week with an emotional roller-coaster.

Family week to commence soon in Bigg Boss 17

As per the promos, the housemates of Bigg Boss 17 will soon meet their family members. While viewers are anticipating the emotional quotient in the upcoming episodes, there is also curiosity among the viewers as to how certain family members would react to other contestants. Considering the dynamics between contestants like Munawar Farqui- Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra- Munawar, Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya- Abhishek Kumar, Isha- Samarth Jurel and Samarth- Abhishek, it will be exciting to see if the family members will react to their altercations or will they let it slide in the spirit of game.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar's mothers to enter the show soon

Promos of Bigg Boss 17 had contestants' family members introducing themselves and sharing their excitement on being a part of the show. Vicky Jain's mother stated that he never stayed away from the family for so long and she is waiting to embrace him in her arms.

Ankita Lokhande's mother mentioned that she can't wait to see her daughter who's looking very confident and playing pretty well in the show.

Abhishek Kumar's mother stated that she wants to give a tight hug to her son as that's what he requires the most in these tiring times.

Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya's father and Mannara Chopra's sister to be seen on the show

Promos of Samarth Jurel's father also flashed wherein he stated that he never went on the playgrounds where his son played but will soon meet him on the show and he can't wait for the same.

Isha Malviya's father mentioned that his daughter is a lioness and that he is looking forward to meeting her.

Mannara Chopra's sister stated that she was missing the sibling connection and communication way too much and is excited that she can finally have some time with her sister.

