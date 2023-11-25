Bigg Boss 17: Farah Khan has THIS to say about Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande

Farah Khan, who is known for calling spade a spade, recently graced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiyaa’s LOL Podcast. She not only shared various anecdotes from her life while talking to the hosts but also opened up about what she feels about the current season of Bigg Boss and its contestants.

Farah Khan has THIS to say about BB17 couples Neil-Aishwarya and Vicky-Ankita

During the conversation on couples, Farah Khan took a dig at Bigg Boss 17’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. She stated, “Ulta hi hona chahiye. Dono partners bolenge toh Neil-Aishwarya ho jayenge (Partners should be opposite to each other. Otherwise, it would be the same as Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma).”

Bharti Singh broke into laughter on hearing this while Haarsh Limbachiyaa went on to question Farah if she is following the current season of Bigg Boss. The choreographer answered in affirmative and shared that she is watching the show without any stress because last time, her brother Sajid Khan entered the BB house and that gave her sleepless nights. Farah Khan revealed how she got irritated when even guests appearing on Bigg Boss 16 were ignoring Sajid because of their fear of getting trolled.

Take a look at the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 17:

Furthermore, the filmmaker opened up on how she is finding the latest season of the controversial show. Sharing her piece of mind on the contestants, she quoted, “Abhishek (Kumar) pehle gadha tha ab acha ho gaya hai. Abhi cute ho gaya hai woh. He was trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz but now he is looking attractive (Earlier, Abhishek was looking like a donkey, but he is appearing really cute).”

When asked about the couples on the show, Farah said, “I like Vicky (Jain). In the initial 4-5 weeks, I found Vicky endearing and Ankita (Lokhande) irritating. I know Ankita, so I thought, ‘Why has she suddenly become Nirupa Roy’.” Commenting on Neil-Aishwarya, the producer stated, “Mashallah hain woh dono. I haven't heard anyone talk to their husbands like this.”

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023. It is presented by Salman Khan and has popular names like Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar locked inside the glass-walled house.

