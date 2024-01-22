Bigg Boss 17 FINALE: When and where to watch? How much prize money will the winner receive?

With its unexpected twists and turns, endless drama, jaw-dropping evictions, and dynamics between the contestants, Bigg Boss 17 has managed to keep its audience glued to the screen ever since its premiere. However, this popular, controversial reality show will come to an end with its finale scheduled on January 28th. As the days pass, viewers are becoming increasingly keen to know who will lift the winning trophy.

With Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar reaching the finale week, fans have been continuously wondering about the prize money. Also, if you are confused about when and where to watch the Bigg Boss 17 finale, we have you covered. Here's every detail that you should know.

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss 17 finale?

The grand finale for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28th. You can catch up with the special episode on Colors TV. Besides this, you can now head onto Jio Cinema for the live stream.

Bigg Boss 17 finalists

As of now, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya recently got evicted from the controversial house after coming so close to the finale. Speaking of the finalists, confirmed names are yet to be decided. Currently, the top 6 contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey.

Bigg Boss 17 prize money

One of the most discussed aspects of Bigg Boss 17 is definitely the prize money. Ever since the finale date has been locked, the speculations around the winning money have increased to another extent. Well, according to Telly Chakkar, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 might take home around Rs. 30-40 lakhs.

Speaking of the last season's winner, MC Stan coveted the trophy by emerging as the winner and took home Rs 31.8 lakhs. Therefore, seeing who will win Bigg Boss 17 will be interesting. As per the reports, one might face eviction among the top 6 contestants. So, the show will soon get its finalists.

