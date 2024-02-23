Mannara Chopra is basking in the success of Bigg Boss 17 and is focusing on her career. The actress created headlines owing to her recent music video with the Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar. Besides her acting skills, the young actress is also recognized for her impressive fashion choices. Her wardrobe collection is what we look forward to. Check out her recent look here.

Mannara Chopra redefines satin shirt fashion

Bigg Boss 17 second runner-up Mannara Chopra was recently spotted at an airport. She was snapped wearing a pink satin full-sleeve shirt. She not only exuded sophistication but radiated elegance. Undoubtedly, once again, she has left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape with her latest ensemble. As the actress flashed one of her trademark smiles, it effortlessly added to the allure of her outfit.

Mannara paired the shirt with a white A-line flowy skirt, thereby making a noticeable contrast. Her outfit not only showcased her flair for glamour but also created a captivating and graceful silhouette. What adds more harmony to her outfit is her meticulous attention to detail. Mannara Chopra wore statement pearl hoops. Taking a minimalistic route to accessories, she did not wear any other accessories.

Her hair, open simply with a side parted style, added a touch of effortlessness, enhancing the overall impact of her glamorous look. Coming to her makeup, the Bigg Boss 17 fame went for a subtle touchup. From perfectly shaped eyebrows to mascara-filled eyelashes, everything looked on point. The perfect nude-colored lipstick did not go unnoticed either. The actress completed her look by wearing white pump heels and a handbag.

Watch the video here:

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is a well-known actress and model who has worked in Telugu and Hindi films. She appeared in the Hindi movie Zid. She is also popular on social media and has a massive fan following. For those who are unaware, Mannara is popular diva Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, the Dostana actress even gave a shoutout to her. Well, it was the first time when Mannara Chopra was seen in a Hindi television reality show.

