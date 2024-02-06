Bigg Boss 17 finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra reunite for new music video; WATCH first look

Bigg Boss 17 finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra will be seen together in a new music video, and photos of them have already gone viral on social media. The pair developed a strong connection during their stint on the show. Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since behind-the-scenes photos from the music video began to surface on social media.

Unveiling of Saanware Poster

The poster for the upcoming track Saanware, featuring actors Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, was unveiled on Tuesday. In the released poster, the actors can be seen in a new look. This is the first time the two will share screen space.

Taking to social media, Abhishek and Mannara shared the poster with the caption, “Prepare for the official love season with Saanware’s enchanting melodies. Teaser out on 9th February at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel. Full song out on 12th February!”

Saanware full song release date revealed

The song will be released on February 12. In the first look, Abhishek and Mannara look cute in white shirts, black pants, and ties, showcasing a refreshing chemistry in the poster. Saanware has been sung by Akhil Sachdeva, who also wrote the lyrics, and the music is by Kartik Dev and Gaurav Dev.

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s vlog served as the official confirmation of Mannara and Abhishek's upcoming collaboration. Adding to the fan excitement was a leaked image of the duo dressed in complementing attire in Chandigarh.

