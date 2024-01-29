Bigg Boss 17 has now concluded! Rapper-comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy and took home a luxurious car and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. While Munawar is quite excited and elated with his win, the other contestants who reached TOP 4 are also content with their journeys.

Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar took to their respective social media handles and expressed their gratitude for the love that they received throughout the show.

Mannara Chopra thanks her fans and celebrities for their support

In a long note, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra took to her social media accounts and thanked her fans for their constant support. She mentioned that fans' love was her greatest strength in the show and she feels blessed to have such a nice support system. She also thanked all the celebrities for coming out and supporting her and recognizing her efforts. She mentioned that reaching the Top 3 is also an achievement for her and she feels grateful.

Have a look at Mannara Chopra's tweet here-

Abhishek Kumar's tweet after Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar seemed pretty content with his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house and mentioned that he is happy with the results and has no qualms about not lifting the trophy. Taking to Twitter (now X), Abhishek wrote, "It has been an unforgettable journey! Thank you to each and every one for your strong support! I will be forever grateful to you!"

Advertisement

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar's tweet-

Ankita Lokhande's first social media post after Bigg Boss 17's grand finale

Ankita Lokhande left the sets of Bigg Boss 17 soon after the shoot wrapped up. She didn't interact with the media and hence people were waiting to hear from her. Now, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared her thoughts on Twitter (now X). She wrote, "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for your kind words. Thank you @JioCinema @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND for giving me this opportunity."

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's tweet here-

Bigg Boss 17's grand finale was a huge event and for the first time in the show's history, the finale episode started at 6 pm and ended post-midnight.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arun Mashettey on Munawar Faruqui, 'I hope he discontinues his third class acts'