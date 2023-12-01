Bigg Boss 17: Former contestant Rajiv Adatia calls out Neil Bhatt for getting 'insecure', supports Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain have been at loggerheads since the start of the show. Their rivalry got more intense after Vicky Jain and the Dimaag room members nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season. This decision caused more trouble between them. During their fight, Neil called Vicky insecure and accused him of being 'afraid' of nominations. Now, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia shared his opinion about Vicky and Neil.

Rajiv Adatia calls Neil Bhatt 'insecure':

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has been watching Bigg Boss Season 17 closely and often shares his opinion and thoughts about the contestants. Now, sharing his thoughts about Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt, the former contestant called Neil 'insecure'.

Rajiv wrote, "Neil targets Vicky all the time and now Vicky nominates Neil it’s in fact Neil who is getting insecure! This is a game not a kitty party! Object is to get to the final! So to take out players! Why Neil is getting so hyper I don’t know!! Vicky is not wrong! #bb17."

Popular actress Kamya Panjabi also showed her support for Vicky's decision. She tweeted, "Neil n his wife has been nominating Vicky n Ankita since day one toh wat were u expecting Neil? Why this reaction wen u urself said jo insecure hai n darrta hai nomination se woh hi aise react karega? Though i still feel jo Neil ke saath hua woh galat hai but thats how the game is."

More about Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt's brawl:

Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal was nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss after he destroyed Bigg Boss' property. In a recent task, Bigg Boss set Anurag free from punishment and asked the Dimaag room members to nominate one contestant for the entire season. Sana Khan, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, and Sunny Aryaa decided to nominate Neil Bhatt.

In the ration task, Bigg Boss gave Neil Bhatt the authority to distribute the ration to the housemates and he was allowed to keep the ration to himself as well. However, Neil shared the ratio with all room members.

