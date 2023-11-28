Bigg Boss 17: From banana phone case to Diwali fashion; take a look at Orry’s statement looks

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has entered the controversial world of Bigg Boss. He has taken the internet by storm with his quirky phone covers to his stylish outfits. His online presence has captivated audiences, thanks to his fashion choices, ranging from quirky phone covers to stylish ensembles. Whether attending Bollywood parties, weddings, Diwali parties, vacations, or intimate dinner dates with close friends, Orry consistently showcases an up-to-date fashion game.

Diwali celebration in yellow

A recent Instagram post revealed he donned a bright yellow kurta, seemingly for a Diwali celebration. What caught everyone's attention, besides the vibrant attire, was his choice of accessories. Orry effortlessly carried a banana-shaped phone case, adding a touch of uniqueness to his ensemble. It highlighted Orry's ability to blend style and personality with absolute finesse.

Leather never goes out of style

In the image below, Orry chose a classic style, showcasing his dapper, well-coordinated outfit. The black shirt served as a sophisticated foundation, paired with a green vest and a striking pink coat. Along with that, he chose sleek black faux leather pants.

The overall look exuded a perfect blend of modern and classic elegance.

Orry in Barbie-core pink

The Barbie vibe was in full swing when Orry made a memorable style statement back in July, ensuring he didn't miss out on the trending pink theme while attending the promotions of the Barbie movie in London, United Nations. Orry effortlessly embraced the coordinated all-pink ensemble.

This eye-catching outfit included a charming beaded neckpiece, accompanied by subtle and tiny pink earrings. To complete the look, Orry opted for chunky beige shoes. His overall look radiated a real-life Ken doll vibe, turning heads and gathering attention.

Autumn brown reflects Orry’s style sense

Keeping up with the current trend of brown tones, Orry effortlessly pulled off an all-brown ensemble, a loose t-shirt, cargo pants, and matching brown and beige shoes.

Adding a unique twist, he showcased a video game-themed phone case and complemented the look with grunge-inspired chained jewelry and braided hair, creating a high-street fashion statement.

Orry’s phone cases: A statement in itself

Diving into Orry's collection of phone cases, one piece that grabbed attention was his sensational cleaver knife design. Pairing this phone case with an all-black outfit, Orry looked effortless. He chose faux black leather pants that showcased a consistent fashion preference, which added a touch of edginess to the outfit.

What truly made a statement were his boots, resembling a unique rather fascinating take on Crocs. This bold footwear choice not only complemented the overall aesthetic but also reflected Orry's love of pushing fashion boundaries.

Advertisement

Pink and orange is the new black

During the grand launch event at Jio World Plaza, Orry stole the spotlight with his peculiar fashion sense. He rocked a double colored ensemble, with a shimmering pink and orange cropped blazer and pants. Completing the look with black boots, Orry managed to showcase a perfect balance between boldness and sophistication.

In the accessories department, silver chain jewelry highlighted his look, adding a touch to the outfit. However, the true star of the show remained Orry's signature egg toast phone cover.

Indeed, it appears that Orhan Awatramani has rightfully earned the title of Bollywood's it boy. His fashion collection is proof of his unique and imaginative style, consistently delivers his fans with his quirkiness that surprises and captivates them. He surely is a trendsetter as with each appearance he manages to offer something fresh and unexpected, freezing his status as a style icon.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Why is wild card contestant Orry famous? Here are answers to 5 most asked questions about him