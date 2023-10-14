Bigg Boss 17: From pastel bedroom to medieval architecture in the living room, step inside this season's house

Excitement among Bigg Boss loyalists is running high as Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the television screens in a day. From rumored contestants to house rules, lots and lots of rumors are circulating around. Reportedly, this season will have a Couples versus Single theme. Well, viewers have to wait for the show to premiere tomorrow to get all the details. Amidst all the buzz, the makers have dropped a video giving a detailed house tour of this season.

Step inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Just a few hours back, the makers dropped a video on social media that gives a detailed tour inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The main entrance of the house through which contestants will step inside has a huge horsehead with wings attached to it. The theme of this year's house is Greek Mythology. The garden area outside the house has been transformed into a cozy seating arrangement complete with a small swimming pool. After walking through the main entrance, contestants will find themselves in the living area. This space has elaborate decorations with wall carvings, balconies, and other elements that represent European architecture.

Glimpses from Bigg Boss 17 house:

There is a kitchen in one corner of the living room. The living room also opens into three dining areas. With the theme of Dil, one of the bedrooms is painted in pastel shades and has beautiful floral arrangements all over the wall. There's also a luxurious bathroom attached to this bedroom. Another bedroom has strikingly different decorations with chess pieces hanging over the wall. It is the Dimaag bedroom for the masterminds. The bedrooms are complete with plush sofas, headrests, and cosy beds.

What's new inside the house this season?

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, this season will see the addition of a therapy room. The walls of the room are decorated with Egyptian hieroglyphs. It is a zen space complete with white chairs and a soothing lighting arrangement. This is a useful addition given the drama and chaos inside the house. There's also an archive room, which is a new addition this season in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Contestants can revisit conversations and footage from the show here.

The mastermind behind creating the majestic interior of Bigg Boss 17 is Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Garud. They recreated a fantasyland keeping in mind the mantra of this season, Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

