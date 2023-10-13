Bigg Boss 17: From 'Very Chalak Bro' to 'Twada Kutaa Tommy,' revisit popular dialogues from past seasons

Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner. The show is all set to hit the TV screens on 15th October 2023. The show has created a lot of buzz and people are curious to see how this season will unfold. This will be the seventeenth season of the show and the audiences have thoroughly enjoyed all the friendships, controversies, love, and fights from the show. What contestants say often gets quite popular and creates a lot of buzz among the fans. Many one-liners from several contestants gained popularity. Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, let's have a look at popular dialogues that went viral and became the talk of the town.

'Very Chalak Bro': Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16

International sensation Abdu Rozik participated in Bigg Boss 16 and almost everything about him was talked about. However, his one-liner to Ankit Gupta, saying "Very Chalak, Bro" has a separate fan base. There have also been t-shirts imprinted with the dialogue and everyone loved how innocently Abdu said this one-liner. It gained immense popularity overnight.

'Maarte Maarte Mor Bana Dugi': Archana Gautam from Bigg Boss 16

The actress and politician from Meerut Archana Gautam's style of speaking, her one-liners as well her voice- everything about her was unique during her stint on the show. Archana had a roller-coaster ride during her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She lost her cool many times and stood up for herself. She totally knew how to put everybody in their place and whenever she lost cool, she said "Maarte Maarte Mor Bana Dugi". The dialogue became extremely popular.

'Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta, Kutta': Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most loved seasons of Bigg Boss. A lot of things about the show were appreciated by viewers. Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most unfiltered personalities on the show. She had her share of friendships along with controversies with co-contestants. Her dialogue after being frustrated post a task saying "Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta, Kutta" made a place in the viewers' hearts. Such was the reach that parody videos as well as jingles were made referring to the dialogue.

'Tum sab jao bhaad mey, mai yaha kisi se rishta banane nahi aaya': Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13

Like Shehnaaz, almost everything about Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines and attention. After a heated argument, Sidharth put across his point near the dining area and referred to everyone stating he was in the show for the game and not to please anyone. The firmness with which Sidharth said those words got him applauded and people connected with his I-don't-give-a- damn attitude.

'Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss': Gautam Gulati Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss season 9 has been quite popular, courtesy of the interesting line-up of celebrities. Gautam Gulati was one of the strongest players who went ahead to win the show. However, it wasn't an easy journey for him as he always found himself alone against many other people. In one of the tasks, Karishma Tanna applied red chili paste on Gautam's body and face. The actor tried to endure the pain but later screamed "Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss" at the top of his voice.

Advertisement

Apart from this many one one-liners like 'Baap pe jaana nahi' (Dolly Bindra), 'Pooja! what is this behavior' (Shonali Nagrani) among others got popular. Smaller phrases like 'Shemdi' (MC Stan), 'Masla' (Mahira Sharma), 'Avaam Janti Hai' (Arshi Khan) and 'Bhaiyya' (Archana Gautam) too went on to become popular.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant Madhurima confides in Amitabh Bachchan about a difficult period in her life