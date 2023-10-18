Bigg Boss 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh reacts to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt doing show

Ayesha Singh needs no introduction. The actress has captivated the minds and hearts of the audiences with her performance as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show gave immense success and recognition to Singh and other actors of the show Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. There has been a lot of buzz about an apparent rift between Ayesha, Neil, and Aishwarya. However, the trio had not spoken about it in the open.

The trio was offered Bigg Boss 17, however, Ayesha Singh gave the opportunity a miss while Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are currently in the show. The talented actress was spotted at an event recently and was asked about her costars Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt being a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Singh wishes Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt for Bigg Boss17

When asked about skipping Bigg Boss 17 and her costars from the previous show, Ayesha Singh said, "Well, I didn't want to take the show up, so I didn't while they (Aishwarya-Neil) took up the show and I wish them all the best for the same." Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap, Ayesha said, "I don't see the show, however, I watched the beginning episodes and quite liked it. The audience of the show is very nice and loyal. I'm happy that the team is getting appreciated."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's promo of Bigg Boss 17

The reason why Ayesha Singh didn't take up Bigg Boss 17

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Singh revealed getting an offer from Bigg Boss 17, however, she passed the offer as she wanted to focus on her acting skills. She had said, "I was approached for Bigg Boss but I am not doing it as off now because at the moment I want to focus on my acting skills and career."

Bigg Boss 17 contestants this season

Bigg Boss 17 has an interesting mix of celebrities from different walks of life. They include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Shrikanth Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Firoza Khan among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt agrees that he's boring, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma get emotional