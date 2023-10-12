Bigg Boss 17: Glimpse of Salman Khan’s approx. salary throughout his career

Bigg Boss is coming up with its 17th installment. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is known for the drama, entertainment and twists that it offers to its audience. Over the years, Bigg Boss has garnered a huge fan following. As the ardent followers of the show wait eagerly for its grand premiere on the upcoming Sunday, here’s a look at Salman Khan’s increasing salary from the time he took over the reign of the show.

Salman Khan’s fees over the years

Salman Khan who is soon going to kickstart Bigg Boss 17, first appeared as a host of the show in 2010 when the controversial reality show aired its 4th season. With his never ending charm and aura, he clicked instantly with the viewers. If reports are to be believed, Salman charged Rs 2.5 crore from seasons 4-6 of Bigg Boss.

For Bigg Boss 7, Salman Khan reportedly took Rs 5 crore and for the consecutive season of the show, he increased his fee by 50 lakhs taking it to Rs. 5.5 crore. As per the reports, Salman charged a fee between Rs 7-8 crore for seasons 9 and 10 of Bigg Boss.

At the time of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan’s salary reportedly surged to Rs 11 crore while in the next season that is Bigg Boss 12, he took somewhere between Rs 12-14 crore.

According to reports, Salman Khan took a payment of Rs 15 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 13 while for Bigg Boss 14, he received almost double the amount which is somewhere around Rs 25 crore.

As per industry sources, the megastar who is returning as host of Bigg Boss has sealed the deal for Bigg Boss 17 on Rs 12 crore per week. If the show airs for its accustomed duration of four months, Salman Khan might collect a whopping Rs 200 crore for the entire season.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is leveling up the excitement among fans with back-to-back releases of interesting promos. The show will follow the concept of ‘Dil, Dimag and Dum’ this time. A probable list of celebrities who might get locked inside the BB house this year includes names like Ankita Lokhande, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, and Aishwarya Sharma. Bigg Boss 17 will start running on October 15, 2023.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Bollywoodlife. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

