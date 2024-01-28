Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande OUT from winner's race, gets evicted at fourth spot

Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as fans can't wait for the winner to be announced. The top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17 were Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra. Arun became the first contestant to get eliminated from the race to lift the trophy. After Arun, the second contestant who gets evicted from the top 4 finalists is Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17

After spending more than three months in the controversial house, Ankita Lokhande secured a place in the top 5. However, the actress couldn't carve a space in the top 2 and got evicted in the fourth spot. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is one of those controversial reality shows that grabbed attention and turned out to be a decent season in the history of the show.

Ankita Lokhande's eviction

Talking about the eviction, Bigg Boss asked the top four finalist's mothers to enter the activity area and support their family members. While Abhishek, Ankita, and Mannara's mother entered the show, Munawar's sister had come to support him. The four finalists had to read the notes from the letter box one by one. Mannara, Munawar, and Abhishek emerged as the top 3 finalists, whereas Ankita's journey came to an end.

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande's journey, the actress entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. Vicky faced mid-week eviction in the final week, and his journey ended before the grand finale of the show. During their stint, Ankita and Vicky had their fair share of ups and downs. From constant arguments and misunderstandings, the couple had a rollercoaster journey in the show.

About Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale:

Bigg Boss Season 17 began with a bang as Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri took the contestants on a laughter riot. With Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry's entry, and his banter with the inmates grabbed attention. All contestants appeared on the show and had a fun banter with host Salman Khan and the other guests.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan also appeared on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17. The actors graced the show to promote their film Shaitaan and announced the eviction of Arun Mahshettey. Apart from this, actress Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty also appeared on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode to promote their upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane.

