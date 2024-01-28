Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to get eliminated from top 5

The much anticipated night is here as the audience will finally have a winner for Bigg Boss Season 17. After three months of entertainment, the show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers but has hooked the audience to the seats. 'And the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 is...' fans can't wait for host Salman Khan to make this much-awaited announcement. Ahead of the announcement of the winner, one of the top finalists had to face the eviction.

Arun Mashettey gets evicted

Arun Mashettey, popularly known as Achanak Bayanak, became the first finalist to get evicted from the top 5 contestants. Speaking about Arun's eviction, the gaming star was eliminated after receiving fewer votes compared to the other four contestants. Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan enter the house and play a game with the top 5 finalists.

The contestants were asked to put a packet in the water bowl and were asked to wait for the color of the water to change. The contestant whose water would change will get evicted. Arun's water bowl turned red and thus he was out of the race for the trophy. After his eviction, the top 4 contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.

Take a look at Arun Mashettey's journey in Bigg Boss Season 17:

Advertisement

Arun Mashettey's journey in Bigg Boss Season 17

Arun Mashettey has been a part of Bigg Boss 17 since its inception. He became widely popular for using his Hyderabadi slang and 'baigan' and impressed the audience. Arun's journey has been commendable in the show as he took a stand when necessary and never hesitated to express his point of view. During his stint, he formed a close bond with Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka Bhai.

The two were seen bonding since day one and were often seen taking a stand for each other. When Sunny was evicted, Arun and Sunny broke down in tears, which showed their close friendship. Arun also formed a brotherly bond with Mannara Chopra and stood for her every time during fights.

About Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale began on a fun note as Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Sudesh Lehri cheered up the mood of the contestants with their hilarious banter. All the contestants were seen gracing the grand finale of the episode.

Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel's stand-up battle to contestants' performances, the episode has kept the audiences hooked to the screens. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry's entry, and his banter with the inmates grabbed attention.

To get the latest update about Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Arun Mashettey gets EVICTED at fifth spot