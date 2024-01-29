Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Mannara Chopra gets eliminated at third spot

And the big day is here! It is the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night.

After a journey of more than three months, the five finalists are all set for a memorable night. The Bigg Boss 17 grand finale has been quite grand in every manner. For the first time in the show's history, the finale started at 6 pm and is intended to run by midnight.

Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui were the TOP 5 finalists of the season and now, Mannara has been out of the race to win the trophy of the show.

Mannara Chopra evicted from Bigg Boss 17 at third spot

Mannara Chopra had a remarkable journey in the Bigg Boss house. The actress connected instantly with many inmates from the house and also had many ugly fights. The Zid actress mentioned not watching the show's previous seasons and appeared quite raw; apparently, this made her connect with the audience.

Mannara finished at the third spot and now, the competition is between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. Munawar and Abhishek have emerged as the top 2 of Bigg Boss 17.

Have a look at Mannara Chopra's journey in the Bigg Boss house

Mannara Chopra's friendships in Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra connected brilliantly with Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, and Khanzaadi in the show. Later, she got close to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Vicky Jain. However, she was often seen having a tiff with her friends. Despite disagreements and fights, she made sure to sort things out and earned her friends back. Mannara brought a unique style to the show with her vibe and her nakhras.

While the actress denied having feelings for Munawar Faruqui, she later accepted the same by stating that she likes the rapper and comedian as a friend.

Mannara Chopra versus Ankita Lokhande

One of the most talked about rivalries of the show has been that of Mannara Chopra versus Ankita Lokhande. Mannara called out Ankita many times whenever she felt the Pavitra Rishta actress was not being genuine. Chopra's closeness to Lokhande's husband irked the Manikarnika actress which led to a major brawl.

However, towards the last week of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara and Ankita were seen hugging it out and mending their differences.

