Bigg Boss 17: 'Hamari nibh nahi sakti': Did Mannara Chopra take final decision on bond with Munawar Faruqui?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The previous episode was filled with interesting twists and nomination task. However, the nomination task was withdrawn.

In the upcoming episodes, former best friends Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra will be seen talking it out and trying to sort their differences.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra discuss their fights

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, former friends Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra will be seen having a conversation regarding their friendship and the interference of his friend Ayesha Khan. In the conversation, Mannara tells Munawar that she will call out Ayesha if she misbehaves with her.

Munawar tells her that she shouldn't mind if he defends Ayesha. Mannara further asks him if he will continue to defend her, and the rapper-comedian replies that whenever he feels, he will defend Khan. Mannara concludes, "Phir toh hamari nibh hi nahi sakti. Baat Khatam" (Then, we can't work it out. End of the topic).

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's fight

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra had a massive fight this week as the Zid actress called out Ayesha Khan and the way he entered the show using Faruqui's name. She also mentioned Munawar's ex-girlfriend which angered him and he snapped back at her and asked her to not mention his ex-girlfriend in the show.

Earlier, Ayesha had made a comment against Mannara which irked her and she held the same against her despite Khan apologizing to her. Mannara claims that she can't feel the apology as there wasn't any change in her behavior.

In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Munawar for his behavior towards Mannara and the actress felt that Faruqui would come to him and sort things out but he didn't. This left Chopra frustrated and she got into a fight with Faruqui and Khan.

Nominations this week

This week's nomination task was canceled because of the housemates' behavior. This week, contestants namely Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt have been nominated for eliminations.

