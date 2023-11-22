Bigg Boss 17: Here's what made Aishwarya Sharma say that she'd NEVER wash husband Neil Bhatt's undergarments

Bigg Boss 17 is serving just the right kind of drama and entertainment. Yesterday's (Nov 21, 2023) episode was filled with some high emotions, fights, dance, and more. The episode had an interesting nomination process, after which the dynamics between the contestants began changing as the episode progressed.

In a shocking turn of events, Arun Mashettey nominated Jigna Vora, which hurt her. After she made a revelation, Aishwarya stated that she'd never wash her husband Neil's undergarments.

Aishwarya claims to never wash husband Neil Bhatt's innerwear

In the previous episode, Jigna Vora was hurt by Arun Mashettey nominating her. She was seen discussing the same with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rinku Dhawan. Jigna revealed she was washing Arun's undergarments. This left Aishwarya agitated, and she asked Vora to speak to Arun and ask about how he could nominate her. Jigna stated that she didn't want to talk to him. After this, Aishwarya mentioned that she'd never even wash her husband Neil Bhatt's innerwear, forget anybody else.

Take a look at a recent clip of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from Bigg Boss 17

A major fight erupts between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain

In the previous episode, a major fight erupted between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain as Jain offered food to Khanzaadi from a different room. The breach of rules could get the entire house into trouble, and thus Abhishek and Isha went on to condemn Vicky's act.

However, Jain stated that everyone was doing the same from the start. The fight escalated, which also resulted in Abhishek and Vicky finally talking to each other after the Weekend Ka Vaar task. Vicky expressed his disappointment, as Abhishek didn't even come once to sort things out when he was hurt.

Nominated contestants this week

After an interesting nomination procedure, contestants nominated this week include Anurag Dobhal (as per punishment by Bigg Boss), Sana Raees Khan (nominated by Jigna Vora), Jigna Vora (nominated by Arun Mashettey), Sunny Aryaa (nominated by Aishwarya Sharma), and Ankita Lokhande (nominated by Rinku Dhawan).

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023, on Colors TV and digitally streamed on JioCinema.

