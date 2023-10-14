Bigg Boss 17: Host Salman Khan reacts to ex-couple fighting on show

Salman Khan will soon return to the television screens as the host of the most anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss. The seventeenth season of the controversial show has got the viewers eagerly waiting and with only a day to go, the excitement surrounding the show is sky-high. The show makers recently revealed the new additions to the house of Bigg Boss 17 and also gave a detailed tour of the inside. Recently, a little birdie told us that two contestants would rile up in a heated argument inside the house.

Salman Khan reacts to ex-couple fighting on Bigg Boss 17

Drama and chaos are an integral part of the Bigg Boss house. Contestants breaking into fights, breaking plates, and screaming their lungs out, are common. In Bigg Boss 17, one of the female contestants will get into a fight with a male contestant, and the two happen to be ex-lovers. The female contestant says, “Mein nahi chahti hu ki aap aao dobara mere life mein. (I don’t want you to enter my life again) That is… ” The male contestant replies, “Mein bhi nahi chahta ki mein aapke life mein dobara aau. (I also don’t want to enter your life again)” “Exactly, then well and good,” replies the female contestant. As they continue their conversation, the host of the show, Salman Khan rolls his eyes and looks at the two in confusion. The video does not reveal the faces of the contestants to intrigue the viewers.

Further, the male contestant explains how aggressive the other got on the show, and shares with the host, “Sir, ye jaab nail maar diya mere muh pe, mein aapne aap ko rokunga nahi? (When she scratched my face with nails, won’t I stop myself?)” Going by the tone of her voice, it’s evident that the female contestant breaks down as she goes on to say, “Uska pura focus hi mujhe negative dikhane ka… (He is only focused on showing me in a negative light).”

They continue their argument as the former says, “Mein aapki family ki respect kar rahi hu, mein bhi chahu ki mein ayese episode mein jaunga, phir maat bolna…” The female contestant tries to say something but gets interrupted by her fellow co-contestant. Salman Khan turns away and exclaims, “Arrey baap re baap. (Oh god)”

