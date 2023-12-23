Bigg Boss 17: Host Salman Khan says Mannara Chopra looks desperate for attention due to THIS reason

Today’s Bigg Boss 17 episode is much awaited as host Salman Khan will be back for weekend ka vaar. A recent promo released on the official channel today shows the host addressing a growing rift inside the house. He will school contestant Munawar Faruqui over his equation with Mannara Chopra. The two contestants’ relationship dynamics have transformed drastically over the last week.

Salman Khan addresses growing rift between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra

The Bigg Boss 17 promo opens with Salman Khan saying, “Munawar, Mannara ajeeb vibes deti hain, ye sara cheezein uske mu par kyun nahi boli gayi? (Mannara gives weird vibes. Why haven’t you said this to her?)” Munawar looks down and replies, “Jab ye…” The host doesn’t let him complete and says, “Ruko ruko, Munawar, thoda akele akele chalne do mujhe aaj. (Wait, let me talk today).”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Salman Khan further continues, “Aap ke wajah se Mannara national television par bohot hi needy and desperate laag rahi hain, for attention. (It’s because of you that Mannara looks needy and desperate for attention on national television).”

Advertisement

Another promo shows the host telling Munawar Faruqui that if somebody teases Mannara about her individuality, then Mannara thinks she lacks a sense of humor. But if the latter teases Munawar about the same, then he gets offended.

The promo uploaded on Colors TV’s official Instagram handle is accompanied with the caption, “Kya Munawar ki baatein padegi usko bhaari after Salman's confrontation? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

What happened between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra?

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra shared a great equation from the beginning. However, during the captain nomination task last week, Munawar called Mannara a hypocrite. Since then the two contestants have been avoiding each other.

Munawar tried to talk to Mannara about it, but the latter refused to accept the apology. Besides this, after Ayesha Khan's recent entry, who brought up serious allegations against the stand-up comedian, Mannara has been trying to cheer up Munawar. She showed her support for him but also got emotional knowing the truth.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain try to hit wife Ankita Lokhande? Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty think so