Bigg Boss 17: Housemates mess up first task of show; Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt get into brawl

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. And it is the time that all ardent Bigg Boss fans were waiting for. The first task of the season. In the upcoming episodes, the first task of the season will take place wherein the celebrity housemates will have to gather ration for their respective rooms.

Chaos amidst the first task of Bigg Boss 17

The first task of Bigg Boss 17 will enable the housemates to gather ration for their respective rooms. However, the task will end up getting messy with many contestants running around and not following the rules. In a recent promo shared by the channel, the housemates are seen running towards the storage room the moment the buzzer rings. They barge into the room and start attacking the ration. Amidst the chaos, Munawar Faruqui from Dimag Room and Neil Bhatt from Dil Room are seen getting into a fight.

Watch the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

After seeing the housemates going haywire, Bigg Boss asked them to gather in the garden area and announced that they messed up the task and he would disqualify the task. This leaves everyone upset. Ankita Lokhande is seen apologizing to Bigg Boss and telling him that they don't have food. Other contestants were also disappointed with the announcement. Will Bigg Boss give the housemates another chance to win the ration? Only time will reveal.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's budding romance

Apart from the stress related to the ration and task, the viewers of the show will also witness some light-hearted moments between Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar as their friendship seems like taking the form of something special. Whether their budding romance is real or fake, is for the viewers to watch out for.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 had an interesting nomination process which was also quite fiery as many fights took place amidst the procedure. Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt nominated each other which made it very clear that things between them aren't sorted yet.



