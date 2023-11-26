Bigg Boss 17: 'I am a liver' to 'I am working on myself'; 5 one-liners of wild card Orry that went viral

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has embarked on his TV debut by entering one of the famous and controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17. This man is all set to spread his charm on the reality show as he has stepped in as a wild card contestant. Bollywood enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats as they will be witnessing Orry's real personality traits on-screen for the very first time. Prior to stepping inside the Bigg Boss house, Orry engaged in a fun banter with host Salman Khan that grabbed eyeballs.

As the spotlight now shines on Orry, audiences eagerly anticipate revelations about his personal and professional life. Though many know him for his interesting conversations during interviews, the question 'What does Orry do for a living?' still remains unanswered. He has been a hot topic as his witty and intriguing responses have become social media sensations.

From the time he rose to fame, Orry's viral one-liners and fun banter with paparazzi have become an online phenomenon which is spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. His mind-boggling statements have not only left the netizens in shock but also in laughter. Here are Bigg Boss 17 wild card entrant Orry's top five one-liners that have taken the internet by storm.

Here are Orry's 5 one-liners that instantly went viral:

When asked about his work life and whether he's a 9-5 person, Orry replied: I'm working on myself

When asked what he does for a living, Orry said: I live, I'm a liver

When Salman Khan asked him, how hard is he working on himself, Orry replied: Mai suraj ke saath uttha hai aur chand ke sath sota hai (I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon).

When asked about heartbreaks, Orry said: Your heart had to be really full for it to be broken

When asked about dealing with red flags, Orry said: The more the flags, the more attractive the person, bring me the red flags

What are your thoughts about Orry's unique and eccentric one-liners? Do let us know in the comment section below. Till then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get updates about your favorite celebs and shows!

