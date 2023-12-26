Bigg Boss 17: 'I can't be with you,' Samarth Jurel to Isha Malviya as she talks to Abhishek Kumar

There is no denying that Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more and more interesting with the endless verbal spats and growing differences between the inmates. With each passing episode, the dynamics and bond between contestants seem to be undergoing noticeable changes. In the last episode, lovebirds Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya apparently have a discussion where the former apparently breaks up with the actress.

Samarth Jurel doesn't want to be with Isha Malviya in the show

Post Aishwarya's eviction from Bigg Boss 17, the contestants had varied opinions to talk about with each other. In the meantime, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar landed a conversation on their fights where the former explained the latter her uncomfortability regarding his brawl with Samarth Jurel.

Further, Isha came to Samarth to clear out the air. The actress clarified that she was talking about him to Abhishek Kumar and explained that he is important to her. The next moment, Samarth commented, "Mai tere ko ko itni baar bol bol ke thak gaya hun. Tujhe yeh cheez pata hai ki mujhe wo cheez tujhse baat karti huyi bilkul nahi pasand hai toh bhi tu kar rahi hai (I'm tired of saying the same thing repeatedly. You know that I don't like that thing talking to you, even then you are doing it)."



Adding more, he said, "Tu nahi maan na chah rhi so I have to make a decision. And I have made a decision that I can't be with you in this show. Uske baad, we'll work on it, whatever it is. Because mujhe dukh hota hai baar baar tujhe uske saath dekh ke baat karte. Toh mai khud ko hurt nahi karna chahta. (And I have made a decision that I can't be with you in this show. After that, we'll work on it, whatever it is. Because it hurts me every time I talk about seeing you with him. So I don't want to hurt myself)."

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar discuss their disputes

After Isha Malviya chose Aishwarya Sharma and evicted her. This is the reason that most of the contestants did not feel that the actress took a right and justified decision. So, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan confronted her on the same and indulged in an argument. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar came to Isha and began talking about the same.

The Udaariyaan actor said, "Agar tu apne mann se decision legi tab I'm okay but tu kisi aur ka dil rakhne ke liye koi decision lei toh fir I'm not okay (If you take a decision from your own mind then I'm okay, but if you take a decision to keep someone else's heart then I'm not okay)." Isha replied that wasn't the case as Samarth did not want Anurag Dobhal in the house.



However, following such a discussion, the two Bigg Boss 17 contentants had a conversation concerning their fights and arguments. Isha explained, "Abhishek, seedhi si baat hai ki agar tu Samarth ko kuch bol raha hai na toh na chahte huye bhi mere ko bura lagta hai kyuki mai uske saath hu. Toh tu agar usko kuch bolta hai toh wo indirectly cheezein meko affect karti hai (Abhishek, the truth is that if you are speaking badly to Samarth then even though I don't want to, I feel bad because I am with him. So if you say something to his, then it indirectly affects me)."

