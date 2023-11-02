Bigg Boss 17: 'I want to exit the show'; Mannara Chopra's emotional breakdown

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 that aired last night contained numerous controversies and fights. Many contestants messed up the first task of the season that took place in this episode. Sana Raees Khan was appointed as the reviewer of the task and declared Mannara Chopra the winner, which resulted in the housemates going against Mannara and Sana. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Mannara will be seen having a meltdown.

Mannara Chopra breaks down after major fight

Mannara Chopra has been one of the most talked about contestants of the house. The actress has won many hearts with her innocence and cute antics. She has many friends inside the house. As per the new promo, Mannara will be seen having an emotional breakdown after a major fight.

She will be seen saying, "Main isko bahot mana chuki hu or ab mai isko koi attention nahi dugi (I have tried convincing them a lot but now I will not give them any attention.)". Further, the actress requested Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room and expressed her wish to exit the show.

Have a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra's previous fights

In Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has been quite open about her opinions and thoughts which often gets her into arguments. She fought Ankita Lokhande when she called her a kid. Mannara took offense to it and got into a brawl with her wherein Mannara told Ankita that she is a cunning lady and very dominating.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan explained to Mannara that she should have taken it as a compliment and not fight on that topic.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's bond gaining attention

Mannara Chopra's friendship with Munawar Faruqui is getting the love of the viewers. The housemates as well as the fans lovingly call them #Munara (Munawar and Mannara). Their closeness was misconstrued as more than friendship but both of them often cleared that they were just friends.

Earlier this week of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar sat with Mannara and told her everything about his personal life that she should know. He revealed that he is in a relationship and also told her about having a failed marriage and a baby boy who's five years old. He informed Mannara that his son is now staying with him.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 1, 2023: Arun Mashettey tells Khanzaadi 'Chapal leke mere sir pe maar'; here's why