Bigg Boss 17: Impact of Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel’s relationship on Abhishek Kumar’s mental health

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence and mental health issues

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is currently on its third week. As the show unfolds, it is impossible to ignore the rollercoaster of emotions and drama that has captivated the attention of millions of viewers.

While the show thrives on the drama and conflicts between contestants, a question that looms large is whether the show is inadvertently playing with the mental health of one of its participants, Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s love-hate relationship

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's turbulent relationship has been the talk of the town since the beginning of this season. Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two were in a relationship, however, the two parted ways on an ugly note. This dark cloud hung over their relationship from the very beginning, with the grand premiere night turning into a spectacle of accusations. Isha even accused Abhishek of inflicting physical harm.

The show's producers and the viewing audience alike must have already known that this explosive pairing had the potential for trouble. As the show's drama unfolds, Abhishek's emotional turmoil becomes increasingly evident, leading one to wonder if the show is pushing the boundaries of entertainment at the expense of his mental health.

Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend Samarth Jurel brings more complexities

Recently, the introduction of Samarth Jurel, Isha's current boyfriend, into the Bigg Boss house added another layer of complexity to the situation. Abhishek's emotional breakdown upon seeing Samarth inside the house was not only expected but also understandable, given the lingering emotions from his past with Isha. The tumultuous relationship history between Abhishek, Isha, and now Samarth is like a ticking time bomb within the confines of the house.

One must not underestimate the psychological pressure that contestants on reality shows like Bigg Boss are subjected to. They live under constant surveillance, cut off from the outside world, and their every move is scrutinized by the audience. The emotional toll of such an environment can be immense, especially when dealing with personal issues like heartbreak and betrayal.

Explaining the psychological impact on Abhishek Kumar owing to staying inside the same house as his ex-girlfriend, and her current boyfriend, Kavya Kanupuru, a counseling psychologist/psychotherapist told Pinkvilla, “There will be damage to the self-esteem because of the rejection. Along with the rejection, there will be a jealousy component involved. And if you haven’t moved on or healed completely, the person might also be experiencing a lot of pain, emotional pain.”

Further, she added, “Few people also experience betrayal. Abhishek’s situation is worse because he is not only experiencing stress from the relationship side but also from Bigg Boss, the entire show. There is a lot of uncertainty already and then he is experiencing emotional stress in regard to the relationship. Imagine how much it would be on a human being.”

Abhishek Kumar experiences a mental breakdown inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Right from the moment he stepped inside the house, viewers are of the opinion that Abhishek Kumar bears the torch of toxic masculinity. With his aggressive behavior, the way he charges at others, and trying too hard to prove he is a ‘macho’, well, it’s safe to say that he has not created an impressive image.

But, nobody knows the reality of the situation. In previous episodes too, contestants have experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and mental breakdowns and many of them have voiced strongly about the mental health issues one has to go through inside the house.

When Samarth stepped inside the house, Abhishek broke down and cried inconsolably. However, he was agitated and the two almost got into a fight. Viewers and netizens are throwing in their opinions on how Abhishek should handle the current situation. Stressing what Abhishek should focus on currently, Kavya Kanupuru explained, “He needs to do a lot of inner work. The first thing he needs to work on is acceptance of the reality. He is feeling anxious, and all the panic attack is happening mainly because he does not want to accept the truth.”

“He needs to understand that he cannot control everything around him because each individual has their own preferences and way of coping with things. If he can accept this fact, his stress level will go down.”

The recent episode where Samarth and Abhishek engaged in a heated argument that almost turned physical is a stark reminder of the emotional turmoil Abhishek is undergoing. While such conflicts are the essence of reality television, it is crucial to remember that these contestants are real people with real emotions. Abhishek's mental health, in this instance, seems to be hanging by a thread.

It raises the question of the responsibility that both the producers of Bigg Boss and the viewers bear in these situations. Reality television is known for pushing boundaries, but where do we draw the line between entertainment and ethical responsibility? The psychological well-being of the contestants should always be a top priority.

Impact on viewers

It's essential that shows like Bigg Boss strike a balance between providing entertainment and ensuring the mental health and well-being of their participants. Contestants should have access to professional support when they face emotionally challenging situations, and producers should act with prudence when dealing with sensitive issues like Abhishek's.

As viewers, we too have a role to play. While we enjoy the drama and conflicts on reality TV, we must also be mindful of the impact it has on the mental health of those involved. The line between entertainment and exploitation is a thin one, and it's our responsibility to ensure that this line is not crossed.

Counseling psychologist Kavya Kanupuru believes there is a negative impact on the young audience. She says, “Firstly because they do not understand the complete truth of a relationship yet. And the young ones tend to label and categorize people a lot. They always try to find a negative character, a villain in life.”

She continues, “Now, this woman, Abhishek’s ex-girlfriend will look like a villain because according to many people, she is happy and Abhishek is suffering. The blame game will happen. Although, if you look at reality, she is not causing that pain. She has just moved on in her life, that’s it.”

“But the kids may look at her and portray her as a negative character. They will also stop trusting their own people because they tend to generalize with all women, and if they do that, it will be difficult for them to maintain trust in the existing relationships. There will be an impact if they connect with the personality very much,” concluded the psychologist.

In conclusion, the current trajectory of Bigg Boss 17, especially the Abhishek-Isha-Samarth love triangle, raises concerns about the potential impact on Abhishek Kumar's mental health. While reality TV is known for its dramatic and tumultuous moments, it is crucial that the well-being of contestants takes precedence. After all, entertainment should never come at the cost of someone's mental well-being.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

