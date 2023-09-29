Bigg Boss 17 introduces guiding twist for contestants

Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from viewers. The new segment is going to be more challenging for contestants but for some, it will be very easy. The three segments on the show Dil, Dimaag, and Dum have got fans excited but will that be also exciting for the contestants too? this season many names have been surfacing who will seen in BB house but the official confirmation is yet to be made. In the promo, Bigg Boss announced another twist on the show.

Bigg Boss will train contestants who will be his eyes

The recent promo of the show has given a little spoiler. In the upcoming show, Bigg Boss will be guiding and helping few contestants. There will be some contestants who will be the eyes, ears, and brains of Bigg Boss.

Here take a look:

The promo showed that Bigg Boss tells Salman that some members of the house will be his avatar, whom he will be guiding. At every task, he will train them. Salman Khan says that this is biased on one side he will guide and take their side. the new segment will bring a lot of drama and fun for the audience.

With the announcement of the show, many names have been pointed out who are rumored to be participating. With Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entering the controversial house, fans are super excited for the show. Arjun Bijlani, Falaaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Indira Krishna, and many others have been approached by the makers for the show but no confirmation is been made.

About Bigg Boss 17

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan was released recently where the actor dropped a hunch about the show's new concept that will be based on - 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'. The new segment will have Jodis too so Ankita's entry has been confirmed but her husband Vinay Jain has yet to confirm. Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon as well as Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also reported to be entering the house.

In the dimaag segment social media influencers Harsh Beniwal, Sourav Joshi, and Anurag Doval have been rumored to be approached by Bigg Boss. Television stars Sumedh Mudgalkar, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, etc. have yet to affirm their presence on BB house.

This year's season is about to entice the audience with some drama, so stay tuned for some fun. The Bigg Boss 17 will be streamed on 15 October.

