Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande participating in Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to amaze viewers with its unique theme this time. The show's previous seasons are quite exciting, and this time the viewers are curious to know what will be twisted this season. This year's theme is Dil Dimaag aur Dumm which means that couples and singles both will be living in the same house. Many television celebs' names have been circulating the show but nothing certain has been revealed yet. But one contestant has confirmed her presence in the show.

Ankita Lokande confirms to be in Bigg Boss 17

The popular television star Ankita Lokhande has finally confirmed her presence on the most controversial show. This piece of information was confirmed by TellyChakkar. She confirmed the news portal about her presence in Bigg Boss 17. Since the show will have couples and singles together the chances are that she might enter the controversial house with her husband Vicky Jain.

Apart from Ankita, Bebika Dhurve, Indira Krishna, Falaaq Naaz and Abhishek Kumar have been offered to participate in the show but none of them have confirmed their presence. On the other hand, Mallika Singh has rejected the offer. When asked if she would do the show if offered, Falaq said, "Bilkul, kyu nahi pasand karungi? (Yes, why wouldn't I do it)." Bebika also said, "I was approached already, lekin mein thoda waqt lungi kyunki it’s very evident that image perception baan jata hai, and content related aapka, phir wo log apne hisaab se creative call le lete hain. (I will take some time to think about it because it’s very evident that they create an image perception of yours and take a creative call accordingly)

This time streamers and influencers like Harsh Beniwal, Sourav Joshi, and Anurag Doval have also been in the buzz of being offered to be in BB house. This year's season is about to entice the audience with some drama, so stay tuned for some fun. The Bigg Boss 17 is reportedly being launched on October 20 but the confirmation is yet to be made.

Ankita Lokande's Work front

The actress appeared in Pavitra Rishta and was seen in Maanikarnika alongside Kangana Ranaut. She was also seen in Baagi 3 and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

