Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande set to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show with husband Vicky Jain?

Bigg Boss is one of the most famous Indian television shows. It consistently remained one of the most buzzworthy reality shows on Indian Television, amassing a massive fan base. The show frequently captures headlines due to its contentious participants and their behaviors. Following the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the creators of the show are currently gearing up for the 17th season of the televised version of Bigg Boss. Reports suggest that actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are anticipated to be part of the upcoming season.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to participate in Bigg Boss 17:

The forthcoming 17th season of Bigg Boss has already gained substantial excitement. Enthusiastic viewers and fans are eagerly anticipating the show's on-air launch. Distinguishing this season, it won't be streamed on any OTT platform, while Salman Khan will resume his role as the host.

As per an ETimes report, credible sources have confirmed the participation of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky (Vikas) Jain in the show. However, the couple has yet to officially confirm their involvement in the upcoming Bigg Boss season.

The mounting anticipation is fueling the eagerness of Bigg Boss fans, heightening their expectations for the forthcoming season.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

The highly anticipated show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up to unveil its latest season. Numerous celebrities have already been approached for the upcoming season, led by Salman Khan. The buzz also hints at an intriguing theme for this edition, with a possible focus on the dynamics between singles and couples within the Bigg Boss house.

Media reports indicate that the potential contestants might include Shafaq Naaz, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar, Seema Haider, and Sachin Meena. These individuals are being speculated as potential participants in the show.

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande attained fame and recognition through her portrayal of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's immensely popular daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta. In the show, she was seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and their on-screen chemistry garnered admiration from fans.

The actress appeared on the reality show Smart Jodi, where she teamed up with her husband Vicky Jain. Their genuine chemistry and compatibility led them to win the show. Ankita and Vicky officially tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai.

