Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande the highest paid actress this season?

Ever since Bigg Boss 17 was announced, fans were super excited about the show. Fans were curious to know who will be seen this season. The promos of the show have teased the fans to make a guess but finally, the faces have been revealed. The power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were among the first contestants who were rumored to be entering the controversial house. During the premiere, Salman Khan asked the actress about the buzz around her that she is set to bring 200 dresses. The actress denied having 200 dresses.

Recently, another rumor has been surfacing that the actress has been offered a huge sum on the show than the rest. Times Now has reported that Munawar Faroqui and Ankita Lokhande have been offered more than the rest of the contestants.

Is Pavitra Rishta actress this season's Bigg Boss highest-paid contestant?

If the fan clubs are to be believed, then the two inmates have been offered much more than the rest of the participants. The news portal has reported that Ankita Lokhande has been offered approx.12 Lakhs per week and Munawar Faroqui approx 7-8 Lakhs on the show. In the premiere, Munawar confessed that he was indeed offered Bigg Boss 16 but was replaced by MC Stan.

This season the theme is The Couple vs. Singles. In the promos, we saw that some disagreements and disapprovals have started to surface. In today's episode, we got a sneak peek at the house duties. Ankita and another contestant are assigned kitchen duties and the actress seems to disagree. The drama has already begun.

About Bigg Boss 17

The Salman Khan-hosted show commenced this Sunday. Many celebs like Aishwariya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra were seen. On the non-celebs side, we saw Abhishek Kumar, Firoza Khan, Arun Mashetty, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, and Navid Sole.

