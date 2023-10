Bigg Boss 17: ‘Is ladki ka problem kya hai?’ Falaq Naazz slams Isha Malviya, shows support for Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naazz recently called out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya with a post on her official social media handle. She uploaded a recent promo from the official channel and wrote a long paragraph. Falaq also showed her support for contestant Abhishek Kumar.

Falaq Naazz calls out Isha Malviya on social media

Yesterday evening, Falaq Naazz uploaded an Instagram story in which she expressed her resentment toward Isha Malviya. She wrote how her behavior inside the Bigg Boss 17 house hurt so many people, including her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. She wrote, “Mujhe samajh nahi araha hai is ladki ka problem kya hai?”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant continued, “Kabhi kehhte hai ki ise @aebyborntoshine Abhishek se pyaar hai phir kehti hai ki nahi hai phir suddenly Samarth se ladti hai ki tune kyun kaha hum relationship me hain phir bolti hai ki mujhe Samarth se pyaar hai!! Tumne ek ladka ka pagal bana ke rakh diya hai Isha...”

Check out Falaq Naazz's social media post here:

"I know Abhishek since very long now, Abhishek sensitive hai and trust me mujhe iss waqt usko is haal mein dekhna bilkul achha nahi laag raha... Yaha koi ladka ayesa karta toh 50 baatein usko sunne ko mil chuki hoti duniya se... Baat ladka ya ladki ki nahi hai janab, baat yaha ek insan aur uske vyaktitva ki hai...

Naa hamesha ladki sahi hoti hai, na hamesha ladka galat hote hain... I hope Abhi jald iss bakwas situation se bahar aaye strong hoke...#bb17onjiocinema #staystrongabhishek"

Isha Malviya's equation with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya's equation with Abhishek and Samarth has confused the housemates as well as the viewers. The ex-lover Isha and Abhishek had a nasty fight in front of host Salman Khan on the Grand Premiere night itself. Isha even accused Abhishek of physically harming her.

However, once inside the house, Isha was seen being comfortable with Abhishek moving into the same room with her. The two were even getting along well. With Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, things took a turn. While, initially Isha denied dating him, she went on to reveal that she is his girlfriend and she moved on over Abhishek. This resulted in a lot of chaos.

