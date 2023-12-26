Bigg Boss 17: Is Munawar Faruqui's ex-GF Nazila Sitashi's tweet for Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan?

Bigg Boss 17's drama quotient is increasing with each passing episode. The makers of the show introduced a shocking twist with the entry of Ayesha Khan, who revealed that Munawar Faruqui was two-timing. After Ayesha's entry into the show, Munawar accepted the allegations and apologized to her, while he also faced an emotional outbreak.

In the previous episode, both Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan spoke about Munawar's ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitashi. Munawar Faruqui had a massive fight with Mannara for bringing his ex up on the show. Now, Nazila has shared a cryptic tweet that seems relatable to the episode.

Nazila Sitashi's tweet directed at Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan?

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra brought up Munawar Faruqui's ex-nazila Sitashi's name, which angered him and he had an outburst of anger. He asked Mannara not to bring her name to the show. Mannara apologized to him and stated that she respects Nazila and wasn't saying anything negative about her. Munawar mentioned that it didn't appear to be the same.

Later, while Ayesha was crying, she apologized to Nazila for bringing her topic up on the show. And Now, Nazila posted a tweet stating: there are women who actually support women and women who pretend to support other women for male attention

Have a look at Nazila Sitashi's tweet

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's fight

Munawar Faruqui was pulled up at Weekend Ka Vaar for his behavior towards Mannara Chopra. The Zid actress was waiting for her good friend to come and sort out her differences with her. However, he didn't bother to do that, which left Chopra extremely upset and frustrated.

She picked up a fight with Ayesha Khan and stated that she had entered the show using somebody else's name. She said, "Itna hi tha toh next year individually aati. Jaise shayad unki bahar ki friend aaye next year individually." (If you had so much of a problem, you could've come next year to the show as an individual. Like, how his friend from outside might enter the show individually next year).

This angered Munawar and he angrily charged towards Mannara. He pushed a glass bottle aside which break and hurt him. Mannara, Abhishek, and Vicky were concerned with Munawar's injury. However, he continued to scream at Mannara.

Other contestants take in the fight

Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel sided with Mannara and stated that Ayesha needs to be ready to be dragged in conversations related to Munawar as she entered the show on that basis.

Samarth also stated that the entire conversation regarding Nazila was initially brought up by Munawar. And now, he shouldn't react aggressively when others refer to her. He linked the topic to that of Khanzaadi's medical issue being mentioned on the show. Vicky Jain, too, subtly supported Mannara.

Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's conversation

After the fight, Ankita and Munawar were seen discussing the fight. The rapper-comedian told her that Mannara said mean things to Ayesha. Lokhande told him that she is aware of how much Chopra can hurt with her words, as she has been at that spot.

Ankita, further, also tried to explain to Munawar that Mannara is very frustrated with how things have panned out and that she is missing the most important bond that she made in the house.

