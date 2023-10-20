Bigg Boss 17: Is there anything that Jigna Vora wants to hide about her controversy? Find out

Bigg Boss 17 finally withdrew its curtains and started with a bang on October 15th. Salman Khan returning as the host of the season to the new theme of the house, Dil Dimag, Dum, Bigg Boss loyalists surely have a lot to look forward to this season. This time, contestants from different backgrounds are locked inside the house, and one of them is ex-crime reporter Jignna Vora.

Is there anything that Jigna Vora fears will come out to the public?

In the last few days, Jigna Vora has opened up about her controversy a few times. Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, she even shared the difficult time she went through with her fellow contestants. Recently, in a media interaction, we asked her if she fears anything related to her controversy might come out to the public other than what she has already revealed. To this she replied, “Aisa toh kuch hain nahi, jo nahi tha wo bhi bahar aaya hai, toh abhi usme kuch rakhha nahi hai bahar aane mein, kuch nahi, sab ho gaya. Jo baaki hain, wo abhi bahar aa jayega (There’s nothing, everything has come out in the open. Whatever is left, will be out in the open soon.)"

Watch Jigna Vora's conversation here:

About the Jigna Vora controversy

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna Vora is an ex-crime reporter. Back in 2011, she was accused of being involved in the Jyotirmoy Dey murder case. The journalist was shot dead near Hiranandani Gardens in suburban Powai. A few weeks before the unfortunate incident, Vora did an interview with underworld don Chhota Rajan, who was linked to the murder. After an initial investigation, the police charged both Vora and Rajan.

Vora even served 9 months in prison in Byculla jail. After almost 7 years, she was found not guilty. She wrote a book to share her experience in prison, focusing on the dark truth female prisoners go through. Later, this book inspired Hansal Mehta’s OTT project, Scoop. Back in the day, Jiga Vora covered many sensational cases. For the last five years, she has worked as a tarot card reader and healer.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan falls sick, his brother Nischay expresses concern over YouTuber’s heavy workload