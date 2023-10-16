Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar of being physically violent; Salman Khan reacts

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical violence

Bigg Boss Season 17, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, began with a bang and grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers owing to its interesting ensemble of contestants. Some top-notch celebrities belonging to various genres of entertainment including acting, social media content creation, journalism, law, gaming etc. entered the controversial reality show as participants and will be seen showing their real-life personalities on this huge platform.

Isha accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek for being physically violent:

Among the 17 participants, popular actors Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who were seen in Udaariyaan, are also a part of the 17th edition of Bigg Boss. For the uninformed, Abhishek and Isha were allegedly in a relationship but parted ways abruptly due to differences. After their separation, the actors have once again reunited on Bigg Boss 17, however, it seems like they haven't buried the hatchet and are still at loggerheads.

While talking to Salman Khan, Isha and Abhishek opened up about the differences and issues they faced in their relationship and revealed the major reason for their separation. Isha accused Abhishek of portraying her in bad limelight. Abhishek admitted being possessive towards Isha but explained how it happened because of his love towards her. Isha further claimed that Abhishek was physically violent towards her.

Isha Malviya said, "Kisi ke sath physically violent hona is not something I am gonna tolerate (I am not going to tolerate him being physically violent with me)." Defending himself, Abhishek stated, "Jab yeh nails maar rahi hai mere muu pe toh mei apne aap ko rokunga nahi? (If she is scratching my face with her nails, I will stop her)."

As Abhishek raised his voice trying to defend himself, Salman Khan told him to calm down. He, however, also told Isha that she should have the common sense not to disclose such things on national television and that he has every right to defend himself. Isha and Abhishek's argument continued until Salman interrupted. Both then entered Bigg Boss 17 house together.

Apart from Isha and Abhishek, Bigg Boss 17 contestants include Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra and many other celebrities.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

