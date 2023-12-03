Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya announces breakup with Samarth Jurel after a heated argument; here’s what happened

In the latest turn of events, Isha Malviya got into a massive fight with her beau Samarth Jurel. During their argument, Isha said that she doesn’t wish to be with Samarth anymore, hinting at their breakup.

Bigg Boss 17 is offering a complete package of comedy, drama, emotions, fights, and what not to its ardent followers. Things are getting spicier with each passing day in the controversial house. In tonight’s episode, viewers will witness lovebirds Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel locking horns with each other.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s major rift

The official handle of ColorsTV shared a promo that hints at budding trouble in Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s relationship. It begins with Isha indirectly teasing her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Abhishek Kumar about his bond with Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan. Samarth who is sitting and watching his girlfriend’s banter with Abhishek says that Isha gets jealous when her male friends get close to a girl.

The Udaariyaan actress doesn’t like Samarth’s comment and gets into a war of words with the Maitree actor. The argument escalates further that in a moment of anger, Isha announces their break up on national television. She states, "Nahi rehna mujhe tere sath (I don’t want to live with you)".

Take a look at the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 17:

In the later part of the promo, Isha Malviya tells Samarth Jurel that Abhishek Kumar understands her better than him. This leaves Samarth deeply hurt and he also decides to part ways with Isha.

The caption of the video dropped by ColorsTV can be read as, “Kya Isha ke statement ko lekar tootne wala hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein ek rishta?”

Amidst all the chaos, the episode will terminate in a fun way. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will bring some exciting games and tasks for the housemates. The duo will entertain the Bigg Boss contestants as well as audiences with their amusing antics.

During ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka was unexpectedly shown the door by the makers for getting physical with Abhishek Kumar multiple times on the show.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 started with a bang on October 15, 2023. It is based on the Dil, Dimag Aur Dum theme this year. The Salman Khan-hosted show airs every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV. You can view it 24-hours live on JioCinema.

