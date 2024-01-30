Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya feels Munawar Faruqui didn't do much on the show; 'Munawar ne nahi kiya kuch'

Bigg Boss 17's ex-contestant Isha Malviya grabbed much attention during her time on the show. Recently, the Udaariyaan actress appeared in a podcast video uploaded by Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on their YouTube channel. She discussed several aspects and shared many of her experiences. Isha Malviya also expressed her thoughts on Munawar Faruqui, who has now emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Isha Malviya's take on Munawar Faruqui

During the podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh asked her who cooked good food in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha Malviya took Aishwarya Sharma and Munawar Faruqui's name. Further, sharing her thoughts about the latter, she said, "Munawar acha hai lekin wahi matlab jo bhi cheezein huyi hain, bahar aayi hain two timing three timing, wahi hai bas. Aur kuch nahi. Insaan koi bhi galat nahi hai (Munawar is a good human but whatever things have come out like two timing and three timing, that is all. And not much. No human being is wrong)."

Extending her opinion about Munawar Faruqui's game on the show, Isha commented, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki usne show mein involvement wise kuch itna kiya hai (I don't think he has done much in the show, involvement wise)." Citing the fanbase factor, the actress indirectly mentioned how the stand-up comedian was not active and was confident about the fan following on his social media accounts.

Advertisement

Isha Malviya expressed, "Genuinely Munawar ne nahi kiya kuch (did not do anything) as compared to other contestants in terms of involvement in the show but again the factor that he has fans." Meanwhile, the Udariyaan actress called his fan following 'fanatical.'

Isha Malviya's thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's fan following

Continuing the conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha Malviya compared her situation to that of Munawar Faruqui.

She said, "Mere upar bhi wahi bomb gire hain jo Munawar ke upar gire hain; ex present, whatever. Mere case mein at least Abhishek se alag hone ke baad main Samarth ke paas gayi hun par Munawar ki jo cheezein aayi hain bahar ki bahar bhi ek rishte ke liye chhor kar aaya hua hai, Ayesha ko stand-by pe rakha hai, fir koi aur bhi hai (The same bombs that fell on Munawar fell on me as well. In my case, it was at least after my separation from Abhishek that I went to Samrath. However, the things that have come out about Munawar are different. He has left a relationship outside; he has kept Ayesha on standby, and there's someone else)."

Pointing again at the fanatical factor of the comedian's fan following, she added, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki yeh sab sunn ne ke bawjood bhi uske fans aise hain ki Munawar bhai ne kuch bhi kiya, mujhe nahi pata. Lekin Munawar bhai achhe hain, humein pata hai (I feel that despite listening to all these things, Munawar's fans don't mind him and are not affected much. They believe that even if he had done something wrong, he is a good guy for them)."

Digging further, the young actress mentioned how, in her case, things have come up in a negative light. Lastly, Isha commented, "Kaash yaar mere bhi itne kattar fans hote hain jo meri galtiyon pe bhi parda daalne ke liye ready rehte (I wish I had such staunch fans who would be ready to cover my mistakes)."



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya says THIS about Salman Khan, Karan Johar bashing her; makes BIG revelation